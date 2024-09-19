Bears are thrashed inside two days

Warwickshire’s top order was blown away by the visiting seamers on the second morning, just as it had been on the first, to set up the most commanding victory for Tom Westley’s side.

After Essex took their first innings to 232, thanks to Shane Snater’s 69 (72 balls), to secure a lead of 154, Warwickshire floundered to three for four and then 38 for six against superb bowling from Jamie Porter (six for 36) and Sam Cook (three for 36). Danny Briggs (51, 48) offered some resistance but Warwickshire, who looked a beaten side from ball one, were all out for 114 to follow their 78 all out in the first innings.

Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson said: “That was a bruising one and every now and again you get those. I don’t think much more could have gone wrong than went wrong in this game.

“The wicket had plenty in it and we lost the toss and then came across two of the best exponents in those conditions in the county game. Cook and Porter were outstanding and relentless and backed up by Snater and we were never good enough or able enough to get through their first spells

“Then we were right in it when they were 50 for five and it was still going round corners but Rushy goes down and we ran out of bowlers really. They got themselves a big lead on that wicket and then today under heavy skies, Porter repeated what he did in the first innings.

“It’s one we have to take on the chin. We can’t hide from it. I don’t think any wicket is ever a 78 all out wicket.

“It’s not how we wanted to play our last home game of the season in front of our own supporters so there is a lot of hurt in the dressing room and feelings of letting people down so we just have to gather ourselves and dust down and get ready for next week.”

Nick Gubbins equalled his first-class best before Ethan Brookes scored a scintillating maiden Vitality County Championship century but couldn’t prevent a hefty Hampshire lead.

Gubbins shone to reach 201 as Hampshire picked up maximum batting points in their improbable title charge, before Mo Abbas ran rampant to leave the visitors 61 for five.

Worcestershire’s Brookes and Gareth Roderick countered in a flurry of sweeps and high-quality batting to put on 196, with scores of 132 and 94 individually to confirm their side’s safety in Division One.

But Liam Dawson claimed his fifth five-wicket haul of the summer to boast a 189-run first-innings lead, however Hampshire did not enforce the follow-on – instead closing the day on three without loss.

Brookes said: “It is nice to tick the first one off. It was really free-flowing batting with Rodders – he made it really easy for me as we were in a tough situation where we could have been bowled out for 120 or so.

“He said to play a few shots, I’m good playing spin so that was a good message to come in to, and the freedom allowed me to score quickly, get the momentum back towards us and ended with me getting a hundred.

“I grew up playing the sweep. I played a little bit of hockey at school to get that natural movement but I also worked hard at it as a youngster at Warwickshire.

“I think it is one of my strengths. It can be a little bit nervy playing it as it is a high-risk shot but I feel more confident playing a reverse sweep than a defensive shot. It is something that came off today.

“They bowled really well up front with two great seam attack bowlers, but Rodders showed it is a good wicket to bat on when you are in. There’s definitely nip with the new ball but it slowed down a little bit and got flatter, but it is still taking spin – whoever comes out on top will do so through spin.

“The boys are buzzing with [having Division One safety confirmed]. We are a little bit behind the eight ball in this game but we will do everything we can to win this game. The boys are very excited but that is done now, we have to have a big finish in the County Championship – we want to finish in the top six.”