Stags celebrating a knockout victory

The Stags overcame Premier Division rivals Wombourne in a six-wicket win in the final, held at Beacon Cricket Club, on Sunday.

Cannock skipper Jamie Bye, Dan Wood and John Cooke all took two wickets apiece as Wombourne posted 121 for seven after being put into bat.

Opener Jack Hussey top scored for Wombourne with 33, backed up by Skipper Zak Smith and Jimmy Howell, who both added scored 22.

Their total looked below par but they were given hope when Cannock lost opener Adam Benton to the second ball of their reply.

However, Ben Lockley (18) and Andrew Le Feaver (22) got Cannock back on the front foot before Aindlsey Ndlovu (33 not out) and Dan Bowker (19 not out) saw them home with three-and-a-half overs to spare.

Cannock finished with a flourish as Bowker smashed three sixes off three balls to seal the win.