Honours even as Staffordshire share the title spoils

It was the first time since 2005 – and only the ninth time in the history of a competition that began in 1895 – that the title had been shared with the draw being the most likely result after rain had washed out the morning session for the third day running.

A draw did not accurately reflect the balance of this game as Berkshire had set Staffordshire a mountainous – and highly improbable – 383 to win in what would have been 60 overs after Rhys Lewis had completed his maiden Championship century.

Lewis and Charlie Dunnett added 175 for Berkshire’s third wicket with Dunnett falling three short of his own century.

Lincoln’s declaration challenged Staffordshire to make 55 more than the highest successful fourth innings run chase in their history and a target that has only been chased down by anyone seven times in Championship history.

Unsurprisingly, Staffs showed no interest in attempting the improbable and ended on 142-2 with Matt Morris 63 not out.