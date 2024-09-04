Fordhouses stretch their lead at the top

The visitors batted first and quickly found some momentum through Niall Cooper (64), Mubeen Rashid (84) and Saqib Akbar (85).

Another half-century from Muhammad Imran, alongside 34 and 20 runs respectively from Matthew Gallear and Adam Peat, saw Fordhouses finish their 50 overs with an impressive 397-8.

Wombourne, who sit third in the table, were never allowed to get into their stride when it was their turn to bat.

Johar Ahmed and Peat took five wickets each, reducing all but two of Wombourne’s batters to single-digit scores. Ben Hudson (11) and Charlie Walker (21) were Wombourne’s most successful scores as they finished all out for 100 after just 20.1 overs, handing Fordhouses the win by 297 runs.

Their closest challengers in the title race, Milford Hall, were unable to keep the pressure on as they lost at Walsall.

Milford batted first and despite respectable scores from Dominic Afford (39), Niall McHale (45) and Archie O’Hara (29), Anaesh Patel claimed four wickets while Alex Hammond took three, leaving them all out for 130.

Walsall also struggled for momentum, but a half-century from William Mashinge countered Kasun Abeysinghe’s impressive six wickets to take the hosts over the mark within 38 overs, finishing on 133-9 and winning by one wicket.

Elsewhere in the league, Pelsall beat Lichfield comfortably at home.

Sam Butcher’s 71 and a half-century from Jack Portsmouth helped the hosts to 311-8 from their 50 overs, with Callum Heanan taking four wickets.

Lichfield laboured with the bat, managing 23 from Muhammad Daniyaal and 21 from Robert Turner, as Faizanullah Niazai took four wickets and Smit Metha took three.

Lichfield finished all out for 92, meaning Pelsall won by 219 runs.

Hammerwich narrowly won at home to Tamworth by just 24 runs, while Aldridge beat Beacon at home by 80 runs to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

An impressive 83no from Ali Milne dragged Aldridge to a score of all out for 209, helped by Matthew Parker (22), Jaden Patel (23) and Tharusha Fernando (37).

Max Lee notched 40 runs for Beacon but Gurshan Singh claimed four wickets to restrict the visitors to all out for 129, securing the important win.

Cannock also got a big home win, beating Penkridge by five wickets.

The visitors batted first and a superb century from Andy Jones (103no) and a half-century from Jack Pope took them to 236-4. But Cannock responded with a century of their own from Daniel Wood (111no) and 64 from Jamie Bye to beat the target in 47.1 overs, with the hosts finishing on 238-5 to win the game.

n Staffordshire have it all to do in the final of the NCCA Championship. On a rain-affected third day, the match went late into the evening – Berkshire leading by 267 runs. Staffs were bowled out for 283 in reply to Berkshire's first-innings 382, before Berks closedon 168-2 at the mid-point of their second innings.