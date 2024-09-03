Wolverhampton condemn Dartmouth to the drop

Dartmouth, promoted as champions from Division Two 12 months ago, are down with two matches still to play following Saturday’s 28-run defeat at Sandwell Park.

Ramanjot Jaswal top scored with 84 as Wolverhampton reached 263-9 from 50 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Cameron Jones taking five wickets for the home side.

Dartmouth knew victory was all that would do to stay alive for another week but wickets fell at regular intervals in the chase.

Five batters passed 25, yet none passed 44 with Brinder Phagura registering the top score on a day when it needed someone to deliver a match-winning innings.

Halesowen lead the chase to finish second in the table after a 71-run win over newly-crowned champions Smethwick.

Alex Kervezee’s blistering century helped Hales rack up 327-8 from 50 overs.

Kervezee plundered 101 from just 79 balls as he shared an opening stand of 183 with former Worcestershire team-mate Matt Pardoe (72). Chris Whittock then hit an unbeaten 64 to anchor the rest of innings.

Smethwick then lost opener Isaac Mohammed for a duck and though the rest of the top order all made solid contributions, none could push on, Warwickshire’s Chris Benjamin top-scoring with 54 as the visitors were bowled out for 256. Pardoe completed his excellent match with figures of 5-28.

Himley sit fifth, still well in the mix for a top-three finish, following a 64-run win at Knowle & Dorridge.

James Clark hit 60 and opener Spencer Grove 58 as the visitors recovered from 65-4 to reach 213 all out. Connor Smith then tore through the Knowle top order en route to claiming a five-wicket haul with the hosts eventually bowled out for 149.

Kidderminster continued their strong finish to the season in Division Two with a four-wicket win at Coventry & North Warwickshire.

Zeshan Bashir took 4-40 and Dan Lategan 3-29 as the hosts were bowled out for 172. Joe Harrison top-scored with 31 in the chase.

Old Hill are sixth after an 83-run defeat at promoted Harborne.