Staffordshire crowned champions after a thrilling final day

Staffs emerged victorious on the final day of their winner-takes-all clash with Bucks, in what was a first-against-second clash at the top of the table.

Tom Brett was the Staffs hero, his spin accounting for five second innings wickets to add to the seven he had taken in Bucks’ first knock.

Going into the third day 215 runs ahead with three wickets in hand, Staffs were quickly dismissed with only 20 runs added to their overnight total, setting the hosts an achievable-looking 246 to win, with plenty of time left in the day to reach the target.

However, Staffs made an excellent start when Bucks’ opener Alex Woodland was stumped off the bowling of Brett for a duck before fellow opener Vansh Jani also succumbed to Brett, caught by Liam Hurt, for one.

When Eliot Callis departed for four runs, caught off the bowling of Hurt, Bucks were three down with just six runs on the board.

Ross Richardson and Alexei Kervezee managed to add 80 for the next wicket – but both were then dismissed without another run being added.

Skipper Tom Hampton (22) and Danny Chapman (40) gave Bucks fresh impetus, but when they fell to Oliver Tucker and Brett respectively, Staffs looks firm favourites.

From there, only Conner Haddow (21) added any meaningful runs and Tucker and Brett mopped up the tail to confirm staffs as champions at High Wycombe.

The win saw Staff leapfrog their opponents to claim the title.