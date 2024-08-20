Staffordshire remain on knife-edge going into the final day

With Bucks resuming on 68-2, chasing Staffs’ total of 275 for eight declared, the hosts were eventually bowled out for 259.

Staffs’ spinner Tom Brett did most of the damage, taking seven wickets from his 37 overs, for 112 runs.

He was backed up by a brace from Oliver Tucker. For Bucks, only Cameron Parsons (67_ showed any real resistance as Brett worked his way through their batting line-up.

However, wickets fell at regular intervals as Staffs looked to set a target.

Tom Moulton were first to fall, caught out for 10, with the score on 30.

Skipper James Kettleborough, batting at number three, followed shortly after having added just one from his 11 balls.

Opener Matthew Morris and Callum Hawkins combined to give the visitors some stability from then, before Hawkins (46) saw his stumps rearranged by Alxei Kervezee, with the score on 107.

But 107-3 became 107-4 just minutes later when Morris followed his Hawkins back to the pavilion, for 43, caught out off the bowling of Tom Weymes.

Those dismissals brought together Reeve Evitts and Michael Hill, who both made 31.

Sam Atkinson added a further 24 unbeaten runs with Oliver Tucker being the final wicket to fall on day two before Liam Hurt saw Staffs through to the close on 199 for seven. That puts them 215 runs ahead going into the final day at High Wycombe Cricket Club.