Che Simmons extends Warwickshire contract

Barbados-born Simmons – who joined Warwickshire’s Academy in 2021 – has agreed an additional two years to his current deal.

It means the 20-year-old will stay at Edgbaston until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Simmons enjoyed a blistering Bears debut in the County Championship at Essex in May when he took five wickets in the match, including 3/12 off seven overs in the first innings.

Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen said Simmons has the talent to go to the very top of the game.

“It’s fantastic to have Che on board as a Bear for the longer term,” added Larsen.

“He’s a pace bowler with an exceptionally high ceiling and anyone who saw his debut earlier this summer can’t fail to have been impressed He bowled with pace and bounce and with a smooth action that made it almost appear effortless.

“His batting also continues to develop and he has the ability to score important middle to lower order runs.

“He has the potential to really make a mark with Warwickshire over coming seasons and I look forward to seeing him progress.”

Simmons represented Barbados up to Under-19s level before moving to the UK as a 17-year-old.

He first came to prominence by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings while playing for the Franklyn Stephenson Academy, finishing with figures of 10/16 from 5.3 overs.