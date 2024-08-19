Staffordshire clash in balance after even first day

The Staffs captain James Kettleborough won the toss and elected to bat first only to be dismissed first ball of the game leaving them 0-1.

They were soon in a spot of bother at 37-2 when Matthew Morris was bowled for just 22.

But Reeve Evitts (93), Callum Hawkins (65*) and Tom Moulton (43) led the fightback as Staffs recovered.

There was a surprise declaration from the captain too as he pulled out with 2.3 overs of their innings still remaining so they could have a late crack at the Bucks’ top order.

They would have perhaps liked to have done more damage with the 23 overs they managed only picking up two wickets as Bucks closed the day on 68-2.

Tom Brett had Vansh Jani sharply taken at first slip by Kettleborough for just five.

While off-spinner Oliver Tucker made a late breakthrough as he bowled Eliot Callis through the gate with just two more overs remaining in the day. It is a winner-takes-all all match with Staffs top on 44 points and Bucks second on 40 points.