Zen Malik signs as a Bear after stint at Staffordshire

The 26-year-old, who has played for Wolverhampton and West Bromwich Dartmouth in the Birmingham League, is the second-leading run scorer in the Second XI County Championship this season.

The stylish right-hander has compiled 624 runs in red-ball cricket making back-to-back centuries (134 and 164) against the Bears for Glamorgan.

It was those innings which caught the eye of Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen and has seen Malik rewarded with a two-year deal.

“Zen has shown himself as a very stylish, accomplished batter in recent seasons and is flourishing this year,” Larsen said.

“He’s the best uncontracted player I’ve seen since my arrival at Edgbaston and he deserves his opportunity in professional cricket. He’s an exciting addition to our squad.

“With the facilities and coaching he’ll benefit from at Edgbaston I’m sure he’ll continue progressing.

“He’ll be in and around the squad for the remainder of the season, to help him get to know everyone, before joining up proper for pre-season training in November.”

Malik, who went to school at Malvern College, came through the academy system at Worcestershire.

As well as his success in second-team cricket Malik has been a regular for Staffordshire’s NCCA team since 2018 averaging 49.75 and with a top score of 164.

And having spent years scoring runs and trialling he says this is proof of why you should never give up on your dreams.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here and to have signed my first professional contract,” Malik said.

“I’ve worked hard over the last few years, knocking on the door of professional cricket, and for that to be rewarded at a club like Warwickshire is incredible.

“What can members and fans expect from me? Hopefully some exciting top-order batting in all three formats, and to add some more big scores to my tally and contribute to the team’s success.

“This has been a big year for me. I’ve found a new focus, gone about my game without listening to any external noise and there’s a freedom now in my batting. “It’s helped me get some big scores on the board and I’m enjoying my cricket.

“I guess 26 is quite late to come into professional cricket. I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way.

“There are a lot of quality cricketers out there in minor counties cricket or club cricket. My message to them is to keep pursuing your dreams and never give up.

“I’ll be around the squad for the remainder of the season, meeting all the guys, absorbing as much as I can.

“I’ll work hard over the winter and try to cement myself in the first team next season, that’s the plan.”

Malik currently plays his cricket for Leek in the North Staffordshire & South Cheshire Premier League.