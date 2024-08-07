Wombourne close gap as Fordhouses are held

The table-toppers have been far and away the best side in the league to this point having won 11 games – two more than anyone else – out of the 16 they have played so far.

But their result against Beacon, as well as other results going against them means they still have their work cut out to clinch the title.

They needed to chase 290 to beat Beacon after the visitors won the toss and batted first on a good pitch. Opener James Fildes smashed 82 from 64 balls, while Ollie Green made 84 from 87 balls.

The home side were close to chasing down the score, falling just three runs short and having to settle for a draw.

Michael Gallear (71) and Adam Peat (77) both made half-centuries while Beacon skipper Dan Green took 4-76.

The result paved the way for one of Milford or Wombourne to gain ground on the leaders – they are second and third respectively.

And it was Wombourne who came out on top. They bowled Milford out for 195 as Suwath Mendis took 5-42 from his 14 overs.

They made light work of the chase, too, losing five wickets to get to the visitors’ total. Skipper Zac Smith led the way with 54 from 85 balls, while Jimmy Howell also made an important contribution with his 49 from 87.

Wombourne now trail Fordhouses by 22 points whereas Milford are 14 away from the league leaders.

Mark Pearse’s 145 from 118 balls guided Penkridge to a convincing victory over Lichfield. Batting at number three, Pearse smashed 16 fours and three sixes on his way to the match-winning contribution.

Lichfield were then bundled out for 90 in reply with Dean Lones taking 5-40 and Samuel Smith taking 5-48.

It was a tough result for Lichfield to take as they now sit just four points above the drop zone as they look to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Aldridge remained bottom after they were steamrolled by Hammerwich.

Sajid Ahmadzai took 7-41 as they bowled out their hosts for a below-par 101 and they made light work knocking off the runs, too, as Tom Wright made 67 from 89 balls including 12 fours and a six.

Walsall picked up 24 points against relegation-threatened Cannock. Having won the toss and elected to bat, the home side were bowled out for 133 inside 42 overs – Ainsley Ndlovu starred for Cannock with the ball taking 4-23.

But Cannock were soon bowled out themselves for 104 as Wahab Shahid, Alex Hammond and Anaesh Patel all took three wickets each.

Pelsall picked up a winning draw against Tamworth Seconds. They managed to get 256-4 from their allocation but were unable to bowl the visitors out in reply who finished 226-8.