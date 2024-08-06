Pardoe piling up runs as Halesowen take big scalp

Pardoe, 33, back at Halesowen this season after 15 years with Kidderminster, lit up proceedings at Seth Somers Park in the Birmingham League's Premier Division One with magnificent work with bat and ball.

The former Worcester man's innings of 150, ably assisted by Simon Gregory and skipper Wes Morgan, heaped pressure on the Solihull visitors who were unable to respond as Halesowen's 347/5 from 55 overs was enough for an 125-run victory.

Pardoe struck 17 fours and four sixes while adding exactly 200 in a wonderful third-wicket stand with Gregory, who struck a fine ton (100) of his own. Wicketkeeper Morgan retired not out with 54 as the runs were piled on.

Amir Khan (47) and Callum Bennett (89) had Berkswell looking interested in their reply but Pardoe (3-20) and Masihullah Qazkhill (3-41) stepped forward with the ball to tear through the middle and lower order and allow for a comfortable success.

The 24-point victory was enough for Halesowen to edge just above their visitors into fourth. Both teams are locked on 192 points.

Leaders Smethwick were dominant on the road at relegation-threatened Ombersley to open up a 42-point advantage to chasers Barnt Green, who also won away.

Excellent bowling from Smethwick's Zain Latif was key for the visitors in Worcestershire. Latif claimed six wickets for 63 runs as Ombersley were reduced to 157 all out.

Smethwick made light work of the chase with Deepak Khatri's unbeaten 74 starring alongside Isaac Mohammed (31) and Bilal Shafayat (37).

Basement boys West Bromwich Dartmouth breathed life into their survival plight thanks to a crucial 20-point success at home to third-placed Knowle & Dorridge.

The hosts put K&D into bat and their visitors piled on a handy 249/9 from their 55 overs. Isaac Maddy (83) top scored and was aided by some support at the tail of the order. Dartmouth wickets came via Akeem Jordan (3-76) and identical figures for Tim Maxfield and Yusuf Khalil (2-50).

Maxfield was key with the bat in his side's response. He struck 79 to anchor the innings before the unbeaten partnership of 48 from Jordan and Brinder Phagura sealed the win with five wickets in hand.

Himley slipped to the bottom of the top-seven bunch with a five-wicket defeat at Barnards Green, who jumped above them.

The visitors were all out for 253 after electing to bat with Ollie Walker's 101 their leading light. Barnards Green's Chris Steele claimed five wickets (5-52).

The hosts dramatically completed the chase in the 54th over as Phil Harris smashed a late 10-ball 28 to seal the win.

Wolverhampton climbed above Kenilworth Wardens into 8th with a victory on the road after Charles Jackson's 5-58 with the ball limited the hosts to just 205.

Opener Ramanjot Jaswal's 77 had Wolves looking strong but, at 173/5, it took skipper Will Nield's 10-boundary 60 to claim the five-wicket win.

Seventh-placed Old Hill lost ground in Premier Division Two with defeat on the road at Tamworth.

Saad Naseem, batting at four, piled on 80 for Old Hill and Jahanzib Khan's half-century in the middle order proved useful on the way to 234 all out. Jason Jakeman (5-73) shone with the ball for the hosts.

Tamworth's reply was consistent and the job was complete with six wickets to spare in the 52nd over after half-tons for both Jacob Flower and Riley Ward.

It was a losing home draw for Kidderminster, in ninth, against Dorridge just above them.

Dorridge's 278/5 from 55 overs was inspired by Imaad Mahmood's 132 from 132 balls following 82 from Daniyal Khan.

Kidderminster's response boasted 77 for the opening wicket between Nathan Round (70) and Daniel Lategan (32) but other support was minimal as they ended 174/7 from their maximum overs at Chester Road.