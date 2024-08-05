Barnard stars with bat and ball for Bears

Having claimed 3-16 to help dismiss Gloucestershire for 267, the in-form all-rounder posted a brilliant match-winning knock of 152 not out as the Bears chased down their target with 2.1 overs to spare.

He dominated stands of 79 and 135 with Hamza Shaikh and Chris Benjamin for the third and fifth wickets respectively as Warwickshire continued to match joint leaders Glamorgan blow for blow at the top of Group B.

Worcestershire’s batters failed to fire as they slipped to a 130-run defeat at the hands of Northamptonshire.

Chasing 296 to win, Group A leaders Worcestershire’s hopes of victory were ended when they slumped to 34-5. Tom Taylor offered some resistance with 57, while skipper Jake Libby finished unbeaten on 50,.

Earlier Prithvi Shaw continued his love affair with the One Day Cup, hitting a swashbuckling 72 off just 59 balls his third consecutive half-century.