Cup perfection for the Bears

Chris Benjamin’s cleanly-hit 75 (51 balls) and Michael Burgess’ classy 60 (58) offered high entertainment to a 2,500 crowd in the delightful, sylvan setting as they lifted the home side to 311 for nine. James Taylor (three for 43) and Cameron Steel (three for 58) led the bowling for a Surrey side missing 15 players on England or Hundred duty.

Surrey’s reply fell just short at 308 for nine despite a brilliant List A-best 149 (142) by Dom Sibley against his former team-mates.

Sibley struck 12 fours and four sixes but only Ben Geddes (62, 70) offered significant support as Surrey sustained a fourth successive defeat and Warwickshire harvested a fourth successive victory.