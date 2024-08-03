Cup perfection for the Bears
Warwickshire retained their 100 per cent record in the Metro Bank One Day Cup as they beat a heavily-depleted Surrey side by three runs in a thriller at Rugby School.
Chris Benjamin’s cleanly-hit 75 (51 balls) and Michael Burgess’ classy 60 (58) offered high entertainment to a 2,500 crowd in the delightful, sylvan setting as they lifted the home side to 311 for nine. James Taylor (three for 43) and Cameron Steel (three for 58) led the bowling for a Surrey side missing 15 players on England or Hundred duty.
Surrey’s reply fell just short at 308 for nine despite a brilliant List A-best 149 (142) by Dom Sibley against his former team-mates.
Sibley struck 12 fours and four sixes but only Ben Geddes (62, 70) offered significant support as Surrey sustained a fourth successive defeat and Warwickshire harvested a fourth successive victory.