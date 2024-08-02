Mousley steps up to the plate at the death

The hosts only needed 10 runs from as many balls at Trent Bridge in pursuit of Birmingham’s 138-6.

Spinner Mousley bowled all 10 – many of them yorkers in excess of 70 miles per hour – and took three wickets for three runs.

Earlier Jacob Bethell’s 46 from 29 deliveries had propelled the Phoenix to a competitive total after Rashid Khan’s 2-23 had left them wobbling on 94-6.

The new top-ranked men’s Test batter in the world Joe Root came into the Rockets side and accelerated the scoring during the powerplay, with 17 from his first six balls, including a trademark reverse scoop to clear the rope.

When he was dismissed for 33 from 19 balls, Rockets pushed singles and twos on their way to the target but approaching the finishing line the hosts lost Rovman Powell and Sam Hain to consecutive balls, which allowed pressure to build.

Mousley’s spearing yorkers bowled Lewis Gregory and Khan, before Jordan Thompson was caught for a golden duck.

Player of the match Mousley said: “I was just trying to get as many yorkers in as I possibly could, and keep it under the bat and try to get them to make a mistake.”

In relation to the pace of his bowling, he added: “It’s one thing I’ve got on my side. I’m pretty lucky to have it and just try and use it to my advantage.

“We just wanted to stay in the game as long as we could. We know what cricket is like, the closer you get to the finish, the more nervous everyone gets and it is about who can keep their cool the longest.”