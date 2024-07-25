Phoenix’s Hundred openers fall flat

Moeen Ali won the toss and decided to bat but Phoenix made the worst possible start. Invincibles pace duo of Saqib Mahmood and Mohammad Amir took two wickets apiece to reduce visitors Phoenix to 10 for four after just 17 balls.

Invincibles’ Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa inflicted further damage with three for 11 as Phoenix were placed firmly on the ropes.

And despite Jacob Bethell and Benny Howell’s best attempts to repair the top-order damage for Phoenix, their eventual total of 89 was not enough to forge a comeback.

Instead, Invincibles romped to an eight-wicket victory with 31 balls left. Captain Sam Billings added some late hitting, while Tawanda Muyeye chipped in with a 14-ball 23.

Earlier, Phoenix women’s team also fell to defeat by 45 wickets against two-time champions Oval Invincibles. Paige Schofield hit an impressive 71 in her new role at the top of the order in the absence of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

England’s Alice Capsey made 52 herself as the pair racked up 90 runs for the second wicket before Phoenix pegged them back with a surge of late wickets.

Chasing 150, Phoenix were effectively beaten when they lost three wickets with the score on 32. The Invincibles’ bowling attack proved too strong, especially leg-spinner Jade Wellington, who made three for nine.