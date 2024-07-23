Dartmouth take advantage of wet weekend

Dartmouth remain at the foot of the table but by taking 14 points from their local derby at Halesowen they have closed the gap on 11th-placed Wolverhampton to 18 points.

Chris Whittock struck 14 boundaries while making an even-time 76 for the hosts adding 76 with third-wicket partner Luke Tulacz (53).

Ed Bragg then added a brisk unbeaten 40 which carried Halesowen to 254-6 when rain ended their innings in the 52nd over.

Brinder Phagura carded 3-54 for Dartmouth who were left with 20 overs to bat when play resumed.

And with opener Bruce Thomason smashing 14 fours and a six in a violent 37-ball 69 the visitors had little difficulty in taking the majority of the draw points.

Reeve Evitts led the way for Kenilworth, who battled their way to a competitive 188-8 from 55 overs against Himley.

The all-rounder made 64 from 94 balls while Tommy Rex (33no) and Oli Dandy (30) chipped in useful runs against a visiting attack in which Ben Robinson (3-39) stood out.

After a break for rain, mid-table Himley were left with 48 overs in which to secure a fifth win of the season but they were unable to develop opener Connor Smith’s 32 into a meaningful chase ending 157-9.

Smethwick, who took nine points from their visit to Moseley, remain 30 points clear at the top of the table.

At Streetsbrook Road, Warwickshire prospect Tazeem Ali took 4-47 with his leg spin as the home side were bowled out for 219 from the closing delivery of the 55th over – but there was no further play.

Six batters passed 27 for second-placed Barnt Green who posted 236-7 from their 55 overs at Wolverhampton where Jacques Banton (41) and Archie Hall-Greaves (41no) shared top billing.

Charlie Jackson took 3-47 for Wolves who had reached 29 without loss from 4.2 overs following a rain break when a second deluge ended proceedings for the day.

Old Hill had a decent result in a rain-affected drawn game at Kidderminster.

The home side made steady batting progress through Amaan Hassan (65) and Nathan Jukes (51no) before the latter was joined by his skipper Liam Weston who blasted an unbeaten 25-ball 38 late in the piece.

This left Old Hill chasing 212, but after a rain stoppage enough time remained for only 20 overs during which they reached 139-4 on the back of half-centuries from Waqas Ahmed and Saad Naseem.