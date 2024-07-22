Barnard leads Bears to a big win over Staffs

Warwickshire opened with the bat as Ed Barnard helped propel them to a commanding 316-7 with an impressive 143 of his own.

Michael Burgess also registered 63 as Staffordshire could only take seven wickets inside 50 overs.

James Kettleborough attempted to lead a fightback with 77, but Warwickshire’s bowlers were in inspired form as Michael Booth and Jacob Lintott both collected three wickets each to help bowl Staffordshire out for 194.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire overcame Wales in their NCCA Showcase at Sudbrook Cricket Club.

Worcestershire bowled out Wales for 182 inside 41.2 overs with Jack Home, Tom Hinley and Jake Libby taking three wickets each.

Ed Pollock hit an incredible 120 not out from 66 balls to propel Worcestershire into a commanding position, before Rehaan Edavalath’s 60 saw them reach a match-winning 183-1 inside 21.5 overs.