Warwickshire's Chris Woakes targeting one final Ashes series

As the dust begins to settle on a long goodbye for the country’s record wicket-taker, Woakes is eyeing his milestone 50th cap in next week’s second Test against the West Indies.

Since his debut in 2013, Woakes has often played second fiddle to the wicket-taking juggernaut that was the Anderson-Stuart Broad double act, but now he has been trusted to oversee the transition to a new era. The question is how long that role extends. The disparity between Woakes’ statistics at home and on the road are well known – he averages 22.04 in English conditions compared to 51.88 overseas – and it had long been assumed that the next tour of Australia in the winter of 2025 would be a bridge too far for the 35-year-old.

Part of the reason for Anderson’s enforced departure was Ben Stokes’ motivation to rebuild a bowling group that could go Down Under and win but, as Woakes begins work as England’s most experienced bowler, he is not putting limits on how long – or how far – the job will take him.

“I think I just don’t rule anything out nowadays,” he said. “It would be hard for me to just stand here and say I’ll be the opening bowler in the Ashes because obviously my away record isn’t as good as at home.

“But at the same time, I’ve looked at Stuart and Jimmy evolve as they’ve got older and I still hope that I can potentially do the same.

“Seeing Jimmy last week, although it’s lasted for a long time for him, it doesn’t last forever. You have to try and enjoy every moment that you’re a part of this team and lucky enough to put on the three lions.

“Throughout my England career I’ve always looked at the very next event, the very next game, the very next series and trying to be in the best shape possible for that.

“Every time I go out there I’ll try and give 100 per cent and try and do my role as well as I can for the team.”

n England's women coasted to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Oval to maintain their perfect record in the T20 series.

Already 3-0 ahead after a six-wicket success in Canterbury, England picked up where they had left off as four wickets for Sarah Glenn helped restrict New Zealand to 103 for eight.

England never looked like being unable to chase down the modest total, with openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt soon bringing up the half-century.

Although New Zealand picked up three quick wickets, captain Heather Knight, who returned to the side, and Nat Sciver-Brunt guided England home in the 12th over.