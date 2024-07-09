Jimmy Anderson trying to hold back tears ahead of England finale

Anderson is preparing to lace up his bowling boots for the final time at Lord’s, playing his 188th and final Test at the same ground that he made his debut in 2003.

The most prolific seamer in Test match history with 700 wickets, Anderson will begin his farewell appearance against the West Indies on Wednesday just a couple of weeks short of his 42nd birthday.

The decision was taken out of Anderson’s hands – with head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes and director of cricket Rob Key making the call to move on with a view to the 2025/26 Ashes – and he is hoping to hold it together as he bows out.

Anderson has rarely let his emotions reach the surface during 22 years of stoic service and has no plans to start now.

“My emotions are a bit all over the place at the moment,” he said. “The big thing for me this week is wanting to play well, bowl well and get a win. I’m sure the emotions during the week will change but right now that’s what I’m trying to focus on to stop myself crying.

“I’d just love to make a small contribution and win the game. That’s the reason I’ve played cricket for so long, to experience those moments of winning series, winning games.

“I’d love to be able to sit down at the end of this Test match with a beer with all the lads having won the game.”