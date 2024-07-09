Himley close the gap on Smethwick at the summit

Smethwick, who had won twice on the bounce, found themselves chasing 195 after Gamindu Kanishka hit 79 runs and Ollie Walker contributed a further 49.

Hasitha De Silva collected four wickets for Himley but they were unable to bowl out Smethwick, who fell short with just 129 runs.

Rajpal Beniwal high-scored for Smethwick with 32 runs but Himley ultimately collected 16 points to climb into fourth-place and to within 28 points of the league summit.

Nonetheless, Smethwick still boast a 25-point lead at the top after Knowle & Dorridge had to settle for a losing draw at Barnt Green.

Second from bottom Wolverhampton continued to struggle as they suffered a losing draw at home to Berkswell.

Amrit Basra hit a century (100) from 93 balls for Berkswell, while Callum Bennett and Nick James posted 56 and 54 respectively to propel the visitors to a commanding score of 307.

Charles Jackson took three wickets for Wolverhampton but they were unable to bowl their opponents out.

Wolverhampton fell short in their response with 172 runs, although Kamran Khanna's four wickets was not enough to bowl them out as they collected 17 points from a winning draw.

Rock bottom West Bromwich Dartmouth were unable to capitalise on Wolverhampton's result after their away fixture at Kenilworth Wanderers was postponed without play.

Seventh-place Halesowen's trip to Barnards Green, who sit directly above them in the table, also suffered the same fate.

In Division Two, second from bottom Kidderminster suffered a losing draw at home to Tamworth at Chester Road Cricket Ground.

Callum Render hit 50 runs for Tamworth as they racked up 196 runs despite the best efforts of Kidderminster's bowlers.

Zeshan Basir took five of Kidderminster's nine wickets, while Dylan Griffiths took a further three.

Ed Smith and Suraj Chauhan took three wickets apiece for Tamworth but Kidderminster could only amass 115 runs as the visitors emerged with 18 points.

That result leaves Kidderminster 18 points adrift of 10th-place Wellington but 21 points above rock bottom Bridgnorth.

Old Hill also slipped to a losing draw in a tight affair against Leamington at Arlington Avenue.

George Maddy registered a respectable 50 runs before Rory Grant added a further 43 as Leamington finished on the bat with 163 runs.

Saad Naseem had collected three of Old Hill's seven wickets but they were unable to overturn a 163-run deficit as they fell short on 145.

Omar Masood posted 41 runs for Old Hill, while Hasan Ahmed also registered 30 as James Hawkins and Tom Randle took two wickets apiece for Leamington.

Eighth-place Old Hill still took home 10 points although Leamington earned 14 to reduce the gap behind them to a single point.