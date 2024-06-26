Table-toppers taken to the wire before edging home

The Wobaston Road side have made an exceptional start to the season having won nine out of their opening 10 games but they were made to work hard for their victory last weekend against a stubborn Pelsall side.

The league leaders won the toss and invited the hosts to bat and they made 221-6 from their 50 overs – Smit Metha top scored with 75 from 83 balls.

In reply, it looked like Fordhouses were cruising at 191-4 after Niall Cooper made 87 off 119 balls. But a late collapse sparked panic among the visiting team’s batting line up and they eventually needed number 11 Lewis Peat to get a single off the last ball of the game to secure victory.

Elsewhere, Wombourne came out on top against Beacon in a low-scoring game between two rivals.

Beacon won the toss and elected to field first and they would have been happy with their work in the first innings as they bowled out their hosts for what looked like a below-par 188.

Stephen Blews was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4-34 while none of the Wombourne batters made it past 50.

Ollie Siviter proved too much during the chase as the seamer took 5-27 from his 14 overs to guide his side to victory.

He was well supported by Suwath Mendis, who took three wickets for just the one run conceded as Beacon were bowled out for 94 with five of their batters getting ducks.

At the other end of the table, Cannock picked up a vital result against Tamworth seconds.

They batted first and made a competitive 209-8 thanks to half-centuries from Ainsley Ndlovu (62) and Muhammad Sultan (53).

And Tamworth never looked like reaching their target as Ravan Chahal ripped through their batting line up, taking 5-37 from 11 overs.

Crucially though, they managed to hang on for a draw ending 130-9 as opener Dan Baker batted the whole innings for 22 not out.

Aldridge are starting to be cut adrift at the bottom of the table after they lost at Penkridge by 28 runs.

The hosts were put into bat and they managed just 166 from their allocation as Aldridge’s Jordan Knight picked up 4-57.

But despite being well in the game they were unable to capitalise on a positive first half and they were soon in trouble at 71-8.

Dean Lones took 4-40 for Penkridge while William Marsh picked up 3-37 as Aldridge were eventually bowled 138 after a 48-run final wicket partnership.

Dominic Afford’s century inspired Milford to a convincing victory over Hammerwich which keeps them within a win of second-placed Wombourne should they slip up.

Afford made 102 off 124 balls before he was run out as his team piled on the runs.

He was well supported by Jordan Bulpitt, who made 54 from 63 balls, as they made 275-7 from their allocation of overs.

Hammerwich lost a wicket with the first ball of the innings as Tom Wright was bowled by Will Davies and they were behind from there on in.

Former Leicester seamer Davis ended with 4-59, while Aaron Afford picked up 4-81 as the hosts were bowled out for 190 with two overs to spare.

And Walsall won a nailbiter at Gorway against Lichfield.

The visitors batted first, reaching 237-9 before Walsall set about the chase with William Mashinge (68 not out) guiding them over the line with four needed off the last ball only for four byes to be conceded to give the home side all the points.