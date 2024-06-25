Staffordshire's Theo Wylie warms up for England series

Wylie, from Rugeley, is part of a 16-strong one-day squad to play in the three-match youth one day international series to be played at Chelmsford and Hove.

And to warm up for that series the under-19s took on a Young Lions Invitational XI at Loughborough University.

Warwickshire academy all-rounder Wylie, who came through the youth ranks at Staffordshire, took one wicket while going for nine runs during his three-over spell – but he had less luck with the bat as he managed two runs with the willow as he opened the England innings.

The hard-hitting top-order batter played alongside former England captain Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky, while Michael Vaughan’s son Archie played for the Invitational XI. Wylie, who attends Shrewsbury School and plays for Shifnal in the Birmingham League, was named in the Bears T20 squad as recently as last week and has represented his country before at the most recent World Cup in South Africa.

Tazeem Ali, also from Warwickshire and Smethwick, played for the under-19s and took 1-55 from his 10 overs.