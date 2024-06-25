Smethwick top thanks to Khatri

Khatri thumped seven sixes and 17 fours in compiling 154 from just 118 balls as the visitors chased down their target of 254 for the loss of just two wickets with more than 11 overs to spare.

The 29-year-old and Bilal Shafayat (81 not out) shared an unbroken partnership of 235 after the former arrived at the crease with the score 22-2. Yasir Ali and Zain Latif had earlier taken two wickets each as Knowle were restricted to 253-6 from their 55 overs.

Halesowen slipped to fourth in the table after losing a thriller at home to Moseley by one wicket on the final ball. Defending a total of just 228, the hosts looked like escaping with at least a draw only for Hishaam Khan (93 not out) to hit 10 runs off the last three deliveries to edge his team over the line.

Alex Kervezee had earlier top scored for Hales with 95 and they looked favourites for the win when the visitors slipped to 83-5, only for Khan and the lower order to perform heroics.

There was also a nail-biting climax at Ombersley, where Wolverhampton emerged victorious to climb above the hosts and out of the Division One bottom two.

Joe Stanley (4-52) and Sam Ellis (3-57) impressed with the ball after Ombersley chose to bat but from 150-9, a last wicket stand of 56 made the chase far tougher than it might have been. Wolves eventually made it over the line with just four balls to spare, Indian overseas star Techi Doria playing the vital anchor role with an unbeaten 64 while skipper Will Nield also added an important 35.

Himley dropped a place to sixth in the table after hanging on for a draw at Barnards Green.

Hasith De Silva and Jamie Turner both claimed three wickets each but 94 from Nick James and half-centuries from Neil Dexter and Amrit Basra helped the hosts post 301-9.

The visitors made a steady start to the reply through openers Ollie Westbury (36) and Ollie Walker (27) but James took the first of three wickets when he removed the former and it required a patient unbeaten 40 from Connor Smith to earn Himley a share of the spoils, as they finished 174-9.

West Bromwich Dartmouth remain rock bottom after being bowled out for 149 on route to an eight-wicket home defeat to Barnt Green.

Kidderminster remain deep in trouble in Division Two following a nine-wicket loss at Harborne.