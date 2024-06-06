Pressure is on England as Australia await in World Cup

A downpour in Bridgetown on Tuesday meant just 10 overs were possible in the battle of the Britons, with England’s pursuit of a difficult 109-run target never getting under way.

With both teams taking a point apiece, England’s route into the Super 8 stage has been complicated and would only become more treacherous if they lost against their old foes in Barbados on Saturday.

Although they will be heavily fancied to finish strongly against Oman and Namibia in Antigua, the prospect of more rain-affected games and the vagaries of net run-rate could begin to bite.

But victory next time out would make all of those tensions disappear and go some way to clearing the hangover of England’s torturous campaign in the 50-over World Cup late last year.

“The rivalry, the tournament… it’s crucial now,” said Wood.

“Especially with weather around and the run-rates being tight, if we can get ahead there it will be easier when it gets down to the wire. You never need to get up for an Australia game but it’s one that’s got more importance because of the points.

“It puts a different spin on things if we win that game compared to losing. It all has a different look and feel. Lose and I’m sure in the media there will be questions asked like the last World Cup in India, so it’ll be an important game for us and one we’ll be desperately trying to win.”