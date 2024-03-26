Warwickshire set to be without overseas star for opener

The Pakistan international seamer had been due to report at Edgbaston next Monday having agreed a deal the Bears hoped would see him available for all formats until the end of July.

But a change of leadership in Pakistan cricket means Hasan is now back in favour at international level and has been included in a 30-man training camp due to run until April 8.

It is possible he may now be called up for a tour to New Zealand later next month, along with the Twenty20 World Cup in June.

"We've some concerns over the availability of Has," explained Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson. "We were expecting him on April 1. There's a Pakistan training camp so we're not sure he's going to be here for the start of the season. I doubt very much he'll be here for the first game.

"There's been a change of coach and a change of selectors in Pakistan. There's a World Cup, which he may or may not be in and, in the last month, they've scheduled a tour to New Zealand.

“He didn't originally think he was going to be involved but now we're not sure. He is a fine bowler and he could easily be on any tour."

Hasan made a big impact while with the Bears for the first half of last season, taking a wicket almost every six overs and proving a hugely popular figure with both team-mates and supporters.

The belief inside Edgbaston is the 29-year-old’s pace offers a point of difference in what remains a strong attack, boasting the likes of Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles and Ed Barnard.

Warwickshire should be boosted by the return to fitness of Liam Norwell, though Robinson will take no undue risks with a bowler who has not played since taking 9-62 to keep the club in Division One on the final day of the 2022 season because of a back injury.

"That's a big bonus (compared) to what we had last year," Robinson said.

"The key for us is keeping our best bowlers fit throughout the year. Our strength in depth got a bit exposed last year and the secret is to keep getting stronger every year."

The Bears host the Pears, promoted from Division Two last season, from next Friday, April 5.