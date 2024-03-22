Hannah Baker drafted in to represent Birmingham Phoenix again

In the 2023 campaign, Baker took six wickets in the six matches she featured in and has been selected to represent the Phoenix again under Australian coach Ben Sawyer.

Baker, from Kingswinford, has also represented the Welsh Fire in the same competition and also plays for the Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The 20-year-old took 10 wickets at an average of 27 in that competition last time out.

Davina Perrin, a team-mate of Baker’s at the Sparks, has also been picked up in the draft.

The 17-year-old, who was a member of the Phoenix’s squad last season but did not play a single match, has been picked up by the Northern Superchargers.

The former Fordhouses youngster will join up with the Headingley-based side,who are coached by Danielle Hazell. Their captain last season was Hollie Armitage – who has also been retained.

Elsewhere, Shropshire’s Eve Jones has been picked up by the Manchester Originals, making her another player to depart the Phoenix. But fast bowler and former Shrewsbury School pupil Issy Wong has been retained by the Edgbaston-based side and will play in orange again this campaign.