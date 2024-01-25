Steve Bull and Matt Murray go in to bat for cricket hero Leach

Bull and Murray, who both enjoyed testimonials at different times of their Molineux careers, will take to the stage with all-rounder Leach for a fun night of entertainment at the Cleveland Arms sports bar just outside Wolverhampton.

The Loyalty Lads will feature a conversational crossover between football and cricket as one of the first events of Leach’s special year, following the official launch at New Road on February 9.

The 33-year-old, who has picked up 450 first class wickets in his decade with Worcestershire and just signed a new contract to stay at the county, was previously club captain and, back in 2017, took the Division Two trophy to Molineux when he was guest for the home game with Leeds after skippering the Pears to promotion.

“As a Wolves fan, the opportunity to be involved in a Q&A with Bully and Matt is a real privilege for me as one of the first events of my testimonial year,” said Stafford-born Leach, who is heading into another season with Worcestershire back in the top flight of county cricket.

“I am so grateful to have been awarded the testimonial – it’s something I never would have expected – and this night at the Cleveland Arms should be a really fun way to help kick it all off.

“I am sure we all have plenty of stories from our playing days and it will be good to compare similarities and differences between football and cricket – it should be a great night.”

Murray is a regular host of events at the Cleveland, and is relishing his first one of 2024.

“Bully is always great value, and while I can’t wait to look back at some of the cheek I used to give him as a young player, the legend will no doubt give me plenty of stick as he always has,” says the former keeper.

“I’m also really looking forward to meeting Joe who has also had a great career – and is still going strong – and it’s great to be able to support his testimonial year just as so many people supported me.

“These nights are always full of so many good stories and plenty of laughs and I am sure this one won’t be any different.”

VIP tickets for the night on Wednesday, February 21st are now all sold out, but standard tickets costing £15 are available from the Cleveland Arms on (01902) or their online box office - https://clevelandarms.com/bookingoffice

Part of the proceeds from Leach’s testimonial year are being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Professional Cricketers’ Association.