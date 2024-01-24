Warwickshire prospect Tazeem Ali takes three as England win again

The 17-year-old spinner, a product of Smethwick CC, finished with figures of 3-26 from 10 overs as the hosts were bowled out for 230 in Potchefstroom.

His Bears academy team-mate Hamza Shaikh was then unbeaten on nine when rain arrived to end play early with England 137-2 in their reply, enough to earn victory by 36 runs via the DLS method.

Essex youngster Noah Thain top scored with 63 not out as England followed up their opening day win over Scotland. They now play their final Group B fixture against the West Indies on Friday.

n Worcestershire have signed pace bowler Yadvinder Singh. The 28-year-old is a member of the South Asian Cricket Academy and impressed while on trial at New Road.