Warwickshire's Dan Mousley called for England Lions winter camp

Birmingham Bears bowler Dan Mousley

The 22-year-old is part of a 21-man group which will travel to the United Arab Emirates next month, with the focus primarily on developing skills in the red ball game.

Mousley, who previously represented England at under-19 level, is one of 10 players called up by the Lions for the first time. Josh Tongue, the former Worcestershire seamer who made his senior England bow during the summer, is also part of the group.

Mousley’s call follows what was his busiest season so far for the Bears, where he played in all but one of their County Championship matches, scoring 571 runs at an average just above 30. He also enjoyed a particularly impressive campaign in the T20 Blast, taking 21 wickets to finish as the county’s leading wicket taker in the competition.

Selection for the Lions camp was conducted in close collaboration with both players and counties, and several players not selected have been encouraged and supported to take up other opportunities overseas to support their individual needs.

Also selected is Josh De Caires, son of former England captain Michael Atherton.

The 21-year-old initially followed in the footsteps of his famous father as a top-order batter but ended the season with Middlesex enjoying unexpected success with his off-spin, claiming seven and eight-wicket hauls in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

De Caires, whose maternal grandfather Frank De Caires played three Tests for the West Indies in 1930, has impressed enough over his 13 first-class appearances to earn his place on the trip alongside a group of rising domestic talent.

England Men’s Performance Director, Mo Bobat, said: “The camp will provide an excellent opportunity for the players to develop their red ball game and allow us to learn more about them as people and players.

“In selecting the group, we’ve carefully considered England’s short and long-term needs in Test cricket, particularly with sub-continent challenges in mind.