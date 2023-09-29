Yorkshire trying to force a result against Worcestershire

Worcestershire's Joe Leach

Yorkshire, bottom of Division Two and with the chance to leapfrog Gloucestershire directly above them, advanced from an overnight 24 without loss to 262 for six.

There was a point when, at 177 for six during the afternoon, being forced to follow-on was a definite concern for Yorkshire, with seamer Joe Leach having struck twice, including his 450th first-class wicket.

But, following 52 for George Hill – Leach’s landmark wicket – Matthew Revis and Dom Bess calmed such fears with a counter-attacking unbroken 85 for the seventh wicket. In sailing beyond 240, Revis posted an unbeaten 51 and Bess 48 not out.

They allowed Shan Masood to attack already-promoted Worcestershire and go in search of win number three of 2023, with early success with the ball forthcoming.

Worcestershire lost a wicket with the first ball of their reply before closing on 18 for two from seven overs of their reply. They lead by 145, with 32 overs lost to bad light.