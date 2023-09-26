Old Hill delight to be back in the Birmingham League

Players, officials and supporters from Old Hill celebrate promotion back to the Birmingham League

The Worcestershire County League champions won the play-offs at the weekend at the second time of asking to see themselves promoted.

Hassan’s team had made it to the play-offs in 2022 after winning the Worcester League but they failed to progress after Coventry & North Warwickshire and Tamworth were promoted ahead of them.

But the Black Country side went one better this time around and achieved their goal.

“We are delighted, especially with what happened last year,” he said. “Usually if you win two out of three then you kind of secure your position, but it has happened again that Milford won two out of three but did not make it in the end.

“We played the first game at home against Wellington and had a positive result, and then we managed to finish it off on Sunday.

“At the start of the year that was our ambition, it is a hard league to get out of.

“We had plenty of games called off and it is a long season, you do everything right and you know you might not make it so we are very chuffed.

“It was an all-round team effort really so we are over the moon as you can imagine and we are looking forward to next year already.”

Old Hill beat Olton & West Warwickshire on Sunday by six wickets, as well as beating Wellington, who were also promoted, the week before.

And Hassan says they will have to make a few changes to their team, but a strong team ethic remains key to their success.

He said: “Going forward, as you expect, there are a lot of people who would want to play at Old Hill.

“We have a rich history and getting back to the Birmingham League is where this club belongs.

“It is early to think about next year, but in terms of recruitment, there will be a couple of changes here and there.

“You want a good group of lads, Old Hill over the years have had very strong sides on paper, but they did not manage to be successful.

“From my point of view, you have got to have good characters in the changing rooms and you have got to gel well as a team that is very important.”

Milford Hall on the other hand fell at the final hurdle in the play-offs. They won their first two games and were in pole position heading into the final round of matches on Sunday. But their capitulation of 86 all out against Wellington saw them pick up just two bonus points and meant their hosts leapfrogged them in the standings.