Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Worcestershire's promotion bid goes to wire

CricketPublished: Comments

Durham clinched the LV=Insurance County Championship Division Two title after bowling out Worcestershire shortly before the close of a rain-affected third day at New Road.

Worcestershire's captain, Brett D'Oliveira in action taken in Worcester, UK on 21 Sep 2023, during the LV= Insurance County Championship game between Worcestershire CCC & Durham, at Worcestershire County Cricket Club, New Road...Where used for editorial purposes, credit should read Stu Leggett.
Worcestershire's captain, Brett D'Oliveira in action taken in Worcester, UK on 21 Sep 2023, during the LV= Insurance County Championship game between Worcestershire CCC & Durham, at Worcestershire County Cricket Club, New Road...Where used for editorial purposes, credit should read Stu Leggett.

Promotion had been secured for Durham last week without bowling a ball when Leicestershire failed to secure a batting point against Sussex at Hove.

They required a maximum of five points heading into this game to clinch top spot. Many home supporters also had an eye on events at the Uptonsteel County Ground as nearest rivals Leicestershire strengthened their grip against Yorkshire. But the fate of Worcestershire remains in their own hands and their prime objective on Friday will be to collect as many bowling bonus points as possible.

Sam Robson passed 50 for the fourth time this season to keep alive relegation-haunted Middlesex’s hopes of a draw on a truncated day three of their clash with Warwickshire at Lord’s.

The former England opener mixed watchful defence with excellent driving to make 51 not out in a stay of a little over two hours as the hosts reached 96-1 in their second innings, still 98 short of making Warwickshire bat again. Robson shared an opening stand of 78 with Mark Stoneman, the highest between the pair this season and their first of 50 or more since May 13th.

Earlier, Will Rhodes, 102, completed his ninth first-class hundred and his third at Lord’s, but Danny Briggs fell one short of a second ever century, their efforts taking Warwickshire to a first innings total of 315.

Cricket
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News