Rising cricket stars join England at World Series

Hrishi Harish and Jack Dimmock

Stafford Grammar pair Hrishi Harish and Jack Dimmock will join national team-mates this month for a gruelling 10-match series played over seven days in Dubai, where they face hotshots from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Anticipation is building for the 15-year-olds, who are poised to make their England debut when the international tournament gets under way on September 30 at the U-Pro Dubai multi-sport centre, which has been transformed into a stadium with more than a thousand grandstand seats.

England launch their campaign against Sri Lanka, followed by a second opening day fixture with New Zealand. A much-awaited tie with Australia is the last match scheduled during the first phase of the competition.

Stafford Cricket Club member Hrishi said: “It’s going to be pretty intense but I’m really excited. Indoor cricket is huge in Australia, so I’m expecting them to be particularly tough to beat. It still sounds crazy that I’ll be playing for England, especially the closer it gets to the competition, but I’ve had a good season playing for the seniors at my club taking wickets and scoring runs, which has given me confidence.”

Eight teams – including two from the UAE and South Africa – will jostle for position in a round-robin format on the first four days. The top four sides will then compete in a play-off for the world crown, while teams finishing in the bottom half of the table will contend fifth to eighth place.

Action Indoor Cricket is an eight-a-side version of the sport, played on purpose built indoor courts. Each pair bats for four overs and all players - including the wicketkeeper - must deliver two overs.

Hrishi and Aldridge CC player Jack won selection to the final 12-man Action Indoor Cricket England squad after a lengthy trial process lasting several months.

The group has been put through its paces at training sessions across the country in preparation for world series.