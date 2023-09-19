Worcestershire's promotion hopes get a boost

The south coast county have been hit with a 12-point penalty and seen skipper Cheteshwar Pujara given a one-match ban after breaching the ECB’s professional conduct regulations during last week’s win over Leicestershire.

That result had already benefited the Pears, who sit second in the table with two matches to play, with the subsequent punishment given to Sussex meaning Leicestershire are once again their nearest rivals in the race for a top two finish, 21 points back.

Sussex, who had already received two fixed penalties in the competition and received two more against the Foxes, triggering the penalty, are now 30 points back.

Their director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, has also opted not to select Tom Haines and Jack Carson for their match with Derbyshire, which begins today, as punishment for their conduct. Both players yesterday issued public apologies.

In addition, bowler Ari Karvelas will remain unavailable until an investigation into an incident which occurred during the Leicestershire game has concluded.

Farbrace said: “We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection. Following the umpires and match referee’s decision to charge both players with on field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours.

“It is a great shame these incidents tarnished a fantastic game and all the hard work that has gone into the season.”