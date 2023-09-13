Milford Hall pip Beacon to South Staffs League glory

Saqib Akbar Pic: Stu Leggett

Led by Saqib Akbar’s brilliant 145 from 110 balls, Fordhouses piled on 335-9 against Beacon to leave the side who had gone into the final day top of the standings staring down the barrel.

And when they were bowled out for 180, that opened the door for Milford Hall to back up their Lord’s success of a week earlier by clinching the league title and a place in the Birmingham League promotion play-offs.

Aaron Afford (3-27) and Stuart Phazey (2-40) helped Milford Hall restrict hosts Pelsall to 224-8 – despite 71 from Sam Butcher.

And despite some early nerves that saw them reduced to 58-3, Milford Hall’s Sahal Malvernkar (87no) and Ibbadat Thaman (90) put on an unbroken 170 for the fourth wicket to see Milford Hall home in style and allow the celebrations to start.

They finished the season three points ahead of Beacon and a further three clear of Fordhouses.

Fourth-placed Wombourne were not that far behind either, but ended their campaign with a one-wicket defeat on the road at Penkridge.

Openers Ben Hudson (55) and Nathan Howell (66) got Wombourne off to a bright start, with Todd Henderson adding 62 in the middle order. Ali Riyan took 4-48 with the ball before Ross Parker (112) and Jack Pope (69) helped Penkridge to victory.

Royeth Hussain (75no) was severely lacking in support as bottom club West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds finished with defeat at home to Hammerwich, for whom Hasan Ali (4-32) and Tom Wright (54no) starred.

Rafay Ahmed (145no) and Rajeev Kanji (104) both scored centuries as Walsall piled on 324-4 in a 178-run victory over Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall.