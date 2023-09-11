Hannon-Dalby sets standard for Warwickshire

Warwickshire bowler Olly Hannon-Dalby

The visitors, put in, advanced smoothly to 171-2 as Emilio Gay (77) and debutant Karun Nair (78) added 147 in 46 overs.

But Hannon-Dalby powered his side back into the game after tea with bowling of sustained accuracy and menace. His 19-7-29-3 on a placid pitch was worth many a five-for harvested in more helpful conditions.

The seamer’s excellence also nudged Northamptonshire towards Division Two in a match they desperately need to win to preserve their slender hopes of avoiding relegation.

After choosing to bowl, the Bears made early breakthroughs as Hassan Azad lifted Chris Rushworth to cover in the second over and Luke Procter edged Hannon-Dalby to slip with score of 24.

