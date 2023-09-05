Nail-biter puts Beacon in pole position for big finale

Beacon in pole

But it will not be easy for Beacon, who sit 11 points clear, as they travel to Fordhouses on the last game – who sit third.

While Fordhouses’ hopes of taking top spot are effectively over, a home victory could open the door for second-placed Milford Hall to leapfrog Beacon to snatch a place in the play-offs for promotion.

If Beacon do claim the title, it will be in no small part due to a nail-biting home victory last weekend over fourth-bottom Pelsall.

Having bowled out the visitors for 174, Beacon struggled in reply and were staring down the barrel of a defeat at 77-7.

Things were looking ominous at 103-8, but a match-winning knock of 65 from 73 balls by number nine batter Joshua Chesworth, supported by 133 from Stephen Blews, saw the league leaders to victory.

Below them, Milford Hall easily beat Brewood, whose up-and-down run of form continued. Milford racked up 250 for eight, with Jordan Bulpitt top scoring with 69.

In reply, Brewood could only muster 136 before being bowled out, thanks in the main to Aaron Afford’s five-wicket haul. Milford travel to Pelsall on Saturday hoping to take advantage of any slip-ups on the part of Beacon.

Elsewhere, Fordhouses won at Walsall as the Gorway men’s recent revival was curtailed. Walsall were rolled over for 134, but Fordhouses made hard work of chasing down the modest total, eventually winning by just two wickets.

Wombourne made light work of Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall. After bowling out the visitors for 118 in 38.3 overs, Wombourne knocked off the total for five wickets in 22 overs.

Cannock’s recent good run continued as they brushed aside basement boys West Bromwich Dartmouth second XI at Littleworth Road. Having been put into bat, the Stags posted a target of 253 for eight, with Adam Benton top-scoring with 55. Drew Malek and Perdeep Singh took three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In reply, only three batters got into double figures for Dartmouth with Kiran Patel (31), Jude Malek (14) and Rikesh Patel (35) doing their best as wickets fell around them.

Four wickets for spinner Dan Wood did the damage for Cannock as they rattled out Darmouth for 133 in 38 overs. The win moved Cannock up to sixth spot.

Hammerwich snapped a three-game losing run as they beat Penkridge at home to move into fifth place. Penkridge were bowled out for 145 with Hammerwich knocking off the runs in a little over 30 overs to record a six-wicket win.