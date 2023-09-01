Notification Settings

Staffordshire's Theo Wylie displays talent with ball as well as bat for England

By Russell Youll

Staffordshire cricketer Theo Wylie proved he has what it takes with ball in hand, as well as a bat, after taking four wickets for England Under-19s.

Theo Wylie (Nigel Parker/format94.)

He returned figures of 4-36 against Australia Under-19s and then scored 19 opening the batting, but it was not enough to prevent England from slipping to a 38-run defeat at Beckenham.

The all-rounder went into the match on the back of the week of his fledgling career following another sparkling ton for England’s Young Lions.

He followed up a notable 150 for a junior invitational England XI against Australia Under-19s as England downed Ireland Under-19s yesterday.

And the 17-year-old, from Rugeley, was rewarded with a place in the full England Under-19s side yesterday.

Wylie, who attends Shrewsbury School, bowls left-arm spin and had success where many of his counterparts did not – ripping through the middle-order.

However, Australian captain Hugh Weibgen – one of Wylie’s victims – scored 76 in their 242-7.

Wylie opened alongside Henry Rogers for England’s reply, but wickets fell steadily – despite Hamza Shaikh scoring 67.

Warwickshire academy rookie Wylie has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the senior game having made his bow for Shropshire in NCCA Trophy and one-day action.

He opened up for promotion-chasing Shifnal in the Birmingham League Premier Division Two this summer and came through the youth set-up at Staffordshire. Wylie is originally from Rugeley.

He previously played for Staffordshire outfit Moddershall & Oulton, near Stone.

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

