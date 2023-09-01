Staffordshire's Theo Wylie displays talent with ball as well as bat for England

Theo Wylie (Nigel Parker/format94.)

He returned figures of 4-36 against Australia Under-19s and then scored 19 opening the batting, but it was not enough to prevent England from slipping to a 38-run defeat at Beckenham.

The all-rounder went into the match on the back of the week of his fledgling career following another sparkling ton for England’s Young Lions.

He followed up a notable 150 for a junior invitational England XI against Australia Under-19s as England downed Ireland Under-19s yesterday.

And the 17-year-old, from Rugeley, was rewarded with a place in the full England Under-19s side yesterday.

Wylie, who attends Shrewsbury School, bowls left-arm spin and had success where many of his counterparts did not – ripping through the middle-order.

However, Australian captain Hugh Weibgen – one of Wylie’s victims – scored 76 in their 242-7.

Wylie opened alongside Henry Rogers for England’s reply, but wickets fell steadily – despite Hamza Shaikh scoring 67.

Warwickshire academy rookie Wylie has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the senior game having made his bow for Shropshire in NCCA Trophy and one-day action.

He opened up for promotion-chasing Shifnal in the Birmingham League Premier Division Two this summer and came through the youth set-up at Staffordshire. Wylie is originally from Rugeley.