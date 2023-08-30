Top dogs Beacon lose – but stay on track for title

It was the league leaders’ first defeat of the season, going down at home to Brewood.

Beacon won the toss and elected to field first and were soon hopeful of another victory when they bowled the visitors out for 145 in the 38th over.

The wickets were shared around, but stalwart Stephen Blews was the pick taking 3-9 in his three overs.

But as can be the way in high-pressure chases, wickets cause panic, and after being 76-2 and seemingly in control, they collapsed to 126 all out in the 37th over.

Mitch Bunker picked three wickets for the visitors.

If they win their remaining two games Beacon will be crowned champions and will enter the play-offs to get into the Birmingham League, but they are being chased down by Milford Hall.

Milford won at the weekend, getting the better of West Bromwich Dartmouth seconds. Milford batted first making 216-9 from their 39 overs with former Warwickshire bowler Jordan Bulpitt making 72.

Dartmouth did put up a fight in the chase making it to 170 before being bowled out. Ejaz Nawaz took 4-28.

Fordhouses still have slim hopes of promotion. They trail Beacon by 17 points after winning against Old Wulfrunians at the weekend.

They batted first and made 168-4 from 25 overs in a reduced game after the wet weather. Niall Cooper continued his good form making 62 off 72 balls.

It was a close game and they only just got the better of their hosts by 15 runs, with Amit John (58) and Asif Rajah (43) among the runs.

Lewis Peat bowled well for the visitors taking 3-26 from his five overs.

Wombourne are another side that still have hopes of promotion, albeit slim hopes as they trail by 18 points, a big margin at this late stage. They got the better of Hammerwich in another reduced-overs game.

The home side did well batting first making a competitive 202-7 from their 35 overs.

But further rain meant Wombourne were left needing 142 from 20 overs which was not a difficult chase for a batting line-up that has their firepower.

Nathan Howell made 57 from 37 balls as they got over the line with ease in the 16th over.

Cannock beat Penkridge after losing the toss and posting a competitive 175 from 36 overs.

The visitors then never got going in the chase and a tight spell of bowling from Ainsley Ndlovu taking 3-14 from just under eight overs, as they bowled Penkridge out for 137.