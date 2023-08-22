Wolverhampton fall short in loss to strugglers

In the Birmingham League Premier Division One clash, Barnards Green bat first and an impressive 95 runs from Rehaan Edavalath, alongside 36 from George Rhodes, saw them finish all out for 227.

Zia Ul Haq Parwani and Warwick Fynn impressed for Wolverhampton by taking four and three wickets respectively.

Fynn then took to the bat for Wolverhampton and managed 10, before Benjamin Horne (32), Fell (60), Will Nield (32) and Charles Jackson (28no) put the hosts within touching distance of their target.

In the end they managed 209 runs before their overs ended, as they fell to defeat.

Halesowen also tasted defeat in dominant fashion at the hands of Ombersley.

They bat first and some inconsistent performances saw Wesley Griffiths record the highest score, with 27 runs, as Halesowen finished all out for 147. Three wickets each for Gareth Andrew and Taylor Cornall helped Ombersley on their way.

The hosts then made short work of that modest target. Cornell (89no) and Liam Gwynne (26) led the way in scoring as Ombersley finished 148-3 after 36.4 overs.

The losses kept rolling for local sides as Smethwick were beaten by Barnt Green.

Smethwick bat first and a half century from Rawait Khan, alongside Amritpal Singh (28) and Manraj Johal (29), handed them a final score of 194-8.

Johal took three wickets when it was Barnt Green's turn to bat, but the hosts wrapped up the contest quickly with the help of Jacques Banton (91no), as they finished on 199-6.

Bottom side Kidderminster also lost again, this time to Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire side bat first and found their rhythm early on. 67 runs from George Hargrave, alongside Will Parton (19), Rhodri Evans (28) and George Garrett (36) gave them a healthy advantage.

But it was the 112 runs from Lewis Evans that gave them what turned out to be an unassailable lead.

Neil Pinner took three wickets for Kidderminster in an attempt to halt Shrewsbury's charge, but the visitors finished on 298-7 from their 50 overs.

Kidderminster attempted to take on the challenge, and Pinner's 57 runs was a good start but some low-scoring attempts, and Zeshan Bashir's 28 runs, saw them end all out for just 111 after 29.2 overs.

Shrewsbury's bowlers made light work of Kidderminster too, with Evans taking four wickets.

In the Birmingham League Premier Division Two, Himley now sit top of the table after victory over Lichfield.

Himley bat first and 67 runs from Ollie Westbury set them on their way as they ended on 163-8.

Lichfield never got into their rhythm with 34 runs from Will Davies the highlight, as Graeme White kept them at bay by taking four wickets.

Lichfield finished all out for 130, giving Himley the win by 33 runs.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Dartmouth fell to defeat at Leamington.

The hosts bat first and half centuries from Nathan Hooker, Hasan Ahmed and Shane Dowrich gave them a final score of 230-7.