Matt Maher: Whistle blowers shining a light on latest venture

Teams from the Black Country and Shropshire will descend on Himley Cricket Club next week for five nights of high-paced entertainment as the ground hosts its first floodlit competition since 2019.
One of the region’s most popular cricket tournaments has been revived – thanks to a group of non-league football referees.
