Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Maher: Whistle blowers shining a light on latest venture

Premium
By Matt MaherCricketPublished: Comments

One of the region’s most popular cricket tournaments has been revived – thanks to a group of non-league football referees.

Whistle Foundation
Whistle Foundation

Teams from the Black Country and Shropshire will descend on Himley Cricket Club next week for five nights of high-paced entertainment as the ground hosts its first floodlit competition since 2019.

Cricket
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News