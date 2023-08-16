Staffordshire thwarted by weather and stubborn batting

The draw at Checkley saw Staffs move ahead of Buckinghamshire by a slender margin of four points, having played a game more than their nearest rivals.

Bucks host third-place Suffolk this weekend and, with Staffs having a free week, would appear favourites to return to the top.

Staffs’ bid to heap pressure on their rivals was stymied as their bid for victory was held up by rain on day two followed by resistance from Lincolnshire yesterday, as they batted out for a share of the points.

The visitors finished their second innings on 117 for eight having being bowled out for 289 in their first dig. Staffs had declared their innings on 325 for seven hoping to quickly bowl out the visitors and give themselves a shot at a quickfire run-chase.

However, despite a rattle of early wickets in Lincolnshire’s second innings, Staffordshire never really had enough time to make sufficient headway to give themselves the chance of a win.

A stubborn 38 from 115 balls by Lincolnshire’s Joe Pocklington also played a major part in thwarting Staffs.