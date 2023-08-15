Remembering broadcast great Nigel Pearson at cricket event

Nigel Pearson

Wombourne Cricket, Tennis & Bowling Club are organising the event, with former footballers and speedway riders from Midlands clubs set to take to the Church Road pitch, reflecting two of Pearson’s many sporting loves.

All the funds raised will be split between installing a commemorative bench in his memory at the club, and the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund (SRBF), which offers support and assistance to speedway riders who have been seriously injured as a result of accidents whilst racing for British-based teams.

Pearson sadly passed away at the age of 52 in April of last year, leaving wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Jake and Liam.

Kerrie said: “Nigel loved living in Wombourne, and as a family we have spent so many happy hours at the club, so we are really appreciative of everyone involved in organising this event.

“We still miss Nigel incredibly, and we have good days and bad days, but the support we have received from everyone in the village, all of our friends, family and Nigel’s colleagues, has been incredible.

“Hopefully this event will be the chance to once again celebrate his life, which was lived to the full, and also raise money for a permanent tribute with the bench and such an important cause as the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.

“Everyone is welcome, and we would love to see a great turnout for what should be a fantastic afternoon.”

Names are currently being finalised for the cricket match on Sunday September 3, but the event, starting at 1pm, will also include a darts match, live music, food and drinks and a raffle and auction.