Worcestershire's Roderick back with a bang as he scores a ton

Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick

Roderick continued the excellent form he has been demonstrating in the County Championship with his List A best score of 137.

He showed his battling qualities in fighting through a testing time with the new ball in seaming conditions after the Rapids had been put into bat by Gloucestershire.

But Roderick then accelerated to such an extent that he faced only 114 balls and hit four sixes and 12 fours.

Rapids captain Jake Libby (86) gave him excellent support during a partnership of 193 in 23.2 overs.

With Kashif Ali (39) and new signing Logan van Beek (41 not out) providing late impetus, Worcestershire piled up 375-7.

Gloucestershire then lost wickets at regular intervals against the seamers including four for van Beek to complete a promising debut.