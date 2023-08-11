Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Worcestershire's Roderick back with a bang as he scores a ton

By Russell YoullCricketPublished: Comments

Worcestershire Rapids keeper/batter Gareth Roderick marked his return from illness with a superb century against his former club to help secure an 85-run success in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup at New Road.

Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick
Worcestershire's Gareth Roderick

Roderick continued the excellent form he has been demonstrating in the County Championship with his List A best score of 137.

He showed his battling qualities in fighting through a testing time with the new ball in seaming conditions after the Rapids had been put into bat by Gloucestershire.

But Roderick then accelerated to such an extent that he faced only 114 balls and hit four sixes and 12 fours.

Rapids captain Jake Libby (86) gave him excellent support during a partnership of 193 in 23.2 overs.

With Kashif Ali (39) and new signing Logan van Beek (41 not out) providing late impetus, Worcestershire piled up 375-7.

Gloucestershire then lost wickets at regular intervals against the seamers including four for van Beek to complete a promising debut.

Jack Taylor struck an entertaining 94-ball century in his side’s total of 290.

Cricket
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News