Worcestershire Rapids make it two from two in One-Day Cup

Josh Baker and Brett D’Oliveira shared five wickets as Glamorgan were bowled out in 40.2 overs in front of a 3,500 crowd despite an excellent knock of 82 on his List A debut by 19-year-old Ben Kellaway.

Azhar, who won the competition in 2019 when part of the Somerset side, then made an accomplished 78 to see the Rapids, despite a late flurry of dismissals, to a four wicket victory with 8.3 overs to spare. Worcestershire spinner Brett D’Oliveira, who picked up three wickets, said: “A pleasing day, pleasing to get the victory. Obviously we lost those wickets at the end but I think the guys were doing the right thing, taking the positive option. Obviously didn’t quite execute it but really happy with the victory.