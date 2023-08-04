Worcestershire Rapids make it two from two in One-Day Cup

Josh Baker and Brett D’Oliveira shared five wickets as Glamorgan were bowled out in 40.2 overs in front of a 3,500 crowd despite an excellent knock of 82 on his List A debut by 19-year-old Ben Kellaway.
Azhar, who won the competition in 2019 when part of the Somerset side, then made an accomplished 78 to see the Rapids, despite a late flurry of dismissals, to a four wicket victory with 8.3 overs to spare. Worcestershire spinner Brett D’Oliveira, who picked up three wickets, said: “A pleasing day, pleasing to get the victory. Obviously we lost those wickets at the end but I think the guys were doing the right thing, taking the positive option. Obviously didn’t quite execute it but really happy with the victory.
“We are going to face some challenges ahead, that’s for sure. I think we will get onto some better wickets where players will look to target spin. But that might work in our favour and the last couple of games it has worked.”