Birmingham Phoenix fall to Northern Superchargers

Birmingham Phoenix's Abbey Freeborn bats during the Women's Hundred match at Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Thursday August 3, 2023.

England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards stole the show for the Superchargers in the seven-wicket success at Headingley.

She took three wickets for just 11 runs from her 20 balls as well as taking two catches and claiming a brilliant run out as the Superchargers restricted Phoenix to a total of 110 for eight off their 100 balls.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine top scored with 46 for the visitors. Australian Phoebe Litchfield then scored an unbeaten 42 as Superchargers won with 22 balls to spare.

Birmingham Phoenix captain Eve Jones admitted her side fell short with the bat.

“It was disappointing to start like that and I think we were about 30 short with the bat,” she said. “Sophie Devine batted really at the top but we didn’t manage to bat deeper which was really disappointing.

“We didn’t bowl as well as we could’ve but it was lack of runs up front that really cost us.”

The men’s clash was abandoned following heavy rain.