Kingswinford's Hannah Baker targeting some ‘home’ comforts with Birmingham Phoenix

Hannah Baker has joined Phoenix

The 19-year-old has joined the Edgbaston-based franchise after playing the first two editions of The Hundred in Cardiff for Welsh Fire.

And the Central Sparks ace is looking forward to being on the right side of the home crowd this time around.

“It definitely feels like a return home,” said Baker. “When I played for Welsh Fire against the Phoenix at Edgbaston, the crowd were definitely right behind the home team. I’m looking forward to having them on my side this time around.”

Baker is hoping to build further on a year which saw her sign a first professional contract and began in stunning fashion when she helped England reach the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19s World Cup.

The Hundred offers a chance to compete against and play alongside some of the best players in the world and while the men’s tournament has often come in for criticism, the women’s has undoubtedly helped accelerate the growth of the game.

Even young players like Baker have been surprised at the speed of change, with the recent women’s Ashes providing another surge of popularity.

“I was at Lord’s for the T20 between England and Australia and the crowd was amazing,” she said.

“I never thought I would see anything like that. As a young girl I never really knew England women had a team. People are shocked when I say that – but you never really heard about them.

“It is an exciting time for the women’s game. There are a lot of people who have been saying to me: ‘You are the right age, Bakes’. If it is this good now, imagine how it is going to be in a few more years?’