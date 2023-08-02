Beacon still going strong at the top of the division

They are 15 points clear with six games to go but the format is due to change this weekend, going back to straight win-lose pink-ball cricket.

Cannock were the team they got the better of this time out after they bowled them out for 205.

James Bye made 63 for the visitors and Ainsley Ndlovu made a brisk 47 but Beacon bowled tightly with Matthew Cartwright picking up 4-44 and his brother Jake taking 3-42.

It was not a comfortable chase for Beacon and they had to wait until the last ball of the innings to get the points. James Fildes was the main contributor with the bat making 74 off 87 balls.

Elsewhere, Wombourne got an important result against Milford Hall with a 24-point victory at home.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 244 in the 45th over. Jordan Bulpitt (61) and Waqar Saleem (77) were the main contributors with the bat.

All of the Wombourne batters contributed during the chase, but it was Jack Hussey who top-scored with 52 from 59 balls to guide his team over the line.

Fordhouses still have an outside chance of being promoted after they got 24 points against West Brom Dartmouth seconds. They batted first and made a commanding score of 296 for 4 as Niall Cooper (125) scored another century.

They declared at the end of the 45th over to give themselves extra time to bowl West Brom out which they did in the 35th over.

Old Wulfrunians are still in a precarious position in the bottom two as they trail ninth-placed Brewood by 57 points – but they did get a positive result last weekend with a winning draw against Penkridge.

Old Wulfs batted first and managed to get a competitive total of 260 for 5 in their 50 overs thanks to a century from Amit John (100) and he was well supported by Mathusuthan Rabindranath (55no).

In the chase, Nimanda Madushanka picked up 3-23 as Penkridge crawled to 194 for 8 from their allocation of overs – only Sayyam Hassan made a half-century before he was dismissed for 60.

Brewood were on the receiving end of a difficult result against Pelsall – they were bowled out for 137 in the 44th over after Mark Pearse took 5-12 from his allocation of overs.

Alex Jones top scored for Pelsall in the reply, making 44 from 50 balls as they knocked the total off for the loss of six wickets.

Walsall have had a challenging season since their relegation from the Birmingham League but they got an important 24-point win at Gorway Road on Saturday, turning over Hammerwich.