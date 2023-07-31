Staffordshire declared winners over Leicestershire

Staffs were deemed winners by two runs on the DLS method after the weather halted play at Knypersley.

Bowlers Liam Hurt (4-62) and Rory Haydon (2-38) impressed in Leicestershire’s 304-7.

And Staffs were going well at 102-2 when their innings was halted after 17 overs.

Skipper James Kettleborough (63no) and Michael Hill (19no) were at the crease at that point, with their side declared the winners.

Warwickshire’s trip to Wales National County was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while Worcestershire had bowled Shropshire out for 124 when the rain ended their match at Shrewsbury.

Former Pears batsman – and current Himley skipper – Ollie Westbury made 56, with his only real support being provided by wicketkeeper Ben Lees (23).

Pears’ seamers had demonstrated admirable resolve to forge a dramatic late victory over Gloucestershire on the final day of an enthralling LV=County Championship match.

Adam Finch claimed 4-83, Dillon Pennington 4-63 and Joe Leach 2-57 as the visitors bowled out their neighbours for 311 to win by 110 runs with just 8.5 overs remaining. Worcestershire had earlier declared their second innings on 316-8, setting Gloucestershire a notional 421 to win in 96 overs. They looked on course to achieve a routine victory when reducing the home side to 190-7 shortly before tea, only for brothers Jack and Matt Taylor to stage a defiant stand of 95 in 27 overs.